Two people are dead following a crash between a train and a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County.

The crash happened along Highway 85, just south of Ron King Trail, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

No other details have been released, but the sheriff's office plans to hold a press briefing about the incident at 2:30 p.m.

