3-year-old boy with autism missing in Eagle County

Authorities are searching for Sebastian Castro, who was last seen Friday night at his apartment in Eagle.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A search effort is underway to find a 3-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Friday evening at his apartment in Eagle.

Sebastian Castro has brown hair and eyes, and was wearing a red shirt, red shoes and ripped blue jeans. He is autistic and non-verbal, and he's not comfortable with adults he doesn't know, according to the Eagle Police Department.

Sebastian was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Villas Apartments, when a boy fitting his description was spotted on the playground there. Crews searched for him through the night.

The family was asking that anyone helping to look for Sebastian to not scream, yell or shout his name. He responds well to children's songs and animal noises, and loves colorful things, water and insects, police said.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the Eagle Villas to better organize search efforts, police said.

Vail Mountain Rescue is using boats and drones to search the river, and police ask volunteers to avoid that area area due to steep banks, high water and a significant amount of brush and debris.

Anyone with information that may help with locating Sebastian is asked to call 970-445-4911 or send eaglecountypio@gmail.com a email.