Louisiana mother, children among 4 killed in Colorado plane crash

Sandra Kirby and her children, Ian and Amanda, were identified as the victims of the deadly crash along with pilot, Steven Chase.

BOULDER, Colo — A mother and her two children from Louisiana, and a pilot were identified as the victims of a small plane crash in Boulder County last month.

The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. on July 17 in the 11000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, between Gold Hill and Ward. The twin-engine Cessna P337 crashed in a heavily wooded area on the south side of the road, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the victims as the following:

Sandra Kirby, 48

Ian Kirby, 17

Amanda Kirby, 13

Steven Chase, 32

The Kirbys were on vacation in Colorado, according to a letter from Port Allen High School in Louisiana. Ian was a senior at the high school, and Amanda was an 8th grader at Port Allen Middle School.

We are devastated to learn senior Ian Kirby tragically passed away in a plane crash along with his mom, sister and the... Posted by Port Allen High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said all four passengers died when the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

The crash sparked a fire that burned about a half acre in heavy timber before firefighters were able to get the flames under control. An evacuation order was issued for the surrounding area and lifted later that morning.

The plane was used by a tour company, Bluebird Aviation, which describes itself as offering "scenic air tours over Denver, Boulder and the mountains."

The company is based in Broomfield and flies out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. The company has deleted most of its social media pages and has not responded to 9NEWS’ emails or calls.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



