Mile High Yo-Yo to compete in national contest

Dave Adams stopped by the 9NEWS Backyard to show our anchors a few yo-yo tricks he had up his sleeve.

DENVER — A toy some may remember from their childhood is the center of a national competition in Mesa, Arizona this weekend – and you can cheer on a Coloradan who is competing.

Dave Adams is part of the team from Mile High Yo-Yo Club to represent Denver in the 2022 National Yo-Yo Contest.

The event has several age divisions, one of which, Adams will be competing against himself.

When not playing in tournaments, the club meets on the second Saturday of every month in downtown Littleton in front of PlayForge Toys, Adams said.

There's not membership feed to join the yo-yo club and they are happy to teach anyone who is interested in learning how to do tricks, according to Adams.

The club has about 90 members registered on its Facebook page.

If you don't have a Yo-Yo, don't worry. The club has some available on loan.

