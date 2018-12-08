No one was hurt Saturday afternoon after a military helicopter made an emergency landing at a middle school near Hampden Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

The helicopter made the landing at Henry Middle School along S. Golden Way at 5:15 p.m. A spokesperson for DPD couldn't say why the helicopter made an emergency landing.

All authorities could say about who owned the helicopter was that it belonged to the military.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated. 9NEWS has a crew on the scene.

