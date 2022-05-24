Man 'known for criminal activity' shot by deputies, sheriff's office says

The shooting happened near I-70 and Airpark Road following a pursuit, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and wounded by deputies in Adams County along I-70 near Airpark Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The Adams County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the area of I-70 and Watkins, according to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

At about 12:28 a.m., ACSO deputies tried to stop a suspect in a white pickup truck, according to ACSO Sergeant Adam Sherman. The suspect was known to multiple law enforcement agencies for a variety of criminal activities, Sherman said.

A pursuit was initiated with the suspect truck but was eventually called off when the truck began to drive in a reckless manner, according to Sherman. At one point, the truck was driving the wrong way, Sherman said.

The suspect vehicle stopped and attempted to stop another car, Sherman said. It is unclear if this was an attempted carjacking, investigators are trying to determine that through interviews, Sherman added.

Deputies fired shots at the suspect, according to Sherman. The suspect was injured and transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to ACSO.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, Sherman said.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Airpark Road but have since reopened.

BREAKING: @AdamsCoSheriff



12:28a Adams Co. Deputies tried to stop a well-known suspect. He kept going, started driving reckless and in the wrong direction so they stopped pursuing him. Deputies say he tried to stop another car — unclear if it was an attempted carjacking.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Reeilv08Y3 — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 24, 2022

BREAKING: I-70E is closed from US 36 to Watkins Rd for an investigation.



This appears to be an accident involving a pick up, semi, and SUV.



Injuries unclear. No info from @AdamsCoSheriff yet on this investigation.



I’m live in 3 with what we can see. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/f4sTqFvIUH — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 24, 2022

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.