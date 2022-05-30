Missing at-risk adult found in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A at-risk adult who has reported missing has been found safe, the Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted Monday morning.
APD had asked for the public's help locating a missing 89-year-old man.
APD said the man went missing Sunday at 6 p.m. near East Yale Avenue and East Marina Drive in the Heather Gardens neighborhood. That's located east of Interstate 225 on Yale.
