Missing at-risk adult found in Aurora

A missing 89-year-old was located Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — A at-risk adult who has reported missing has been found safe, the Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted Monday morning.

APD had asked for the public's help locating a missing 89-year-old man.

APD said the man went missing Sunday at 6 p.m. near East Yale Avenue and East Marina Drive in the Heather Gardens neighborhood. That's located east of Interstate 225 on Yale.

UPDATE: Cameron Murray has been located at a Circle K in Aurora. We want to thank everyone for your help in sharing! — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 30, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.