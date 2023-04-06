Colorado county eyes oil moratorium as company plans to drill

The company has plans for 174 wells on 60 square miles just east of Aurora.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado’s oil and gas industry is trying to stop Arapahoe County from placing a six-month moratorium on new well development ahead of a proposal to drill 174 wells east of Aurora.

Denver-based Civitas Resources Inc. plans a large drilling project that encompasses 60 square miles of the former Lowry bombing range, uninhabited property owned by the Colorado State Land Board.

Dozens of residents of nearby Aurora neighborhoods and those opposed to fracking and oil and gas development have organized to stop Civitas’ project, arguing it threatens local air quality and the water in the Aurora Reservoir.

Last week, Arapahoe County staff asked the county commissioners for a six-month drilling moratorium so local rules could be updated before Civitas’ project. The commissioners are slated to consider and vote on the moratorium at a Tuesday meeting.

Civitas Resources, along with oil industry groups and allies from the business community, call the moratorium unnecessary and damaging to the county’s reputation, and they have urged the county commissioners to reject it.

> Read the full article at the Denver Business Journal.

