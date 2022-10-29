x
Several people hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Aurora

Police said the northbound lanes of South Buckley Road are closed.

AURORA, Colo — Several people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. 

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers are responding to a three-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with eight people reportedly hurt.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, police said. 

The northbound lanes of Buckley are closed. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado: 

  • Expect the unexpected 

  • Slow down 

  • Don't tailgate 

  • Be aware of emergency crews 

  • Heed signs 

  • Obey flaggers 

  • Stay alert and minimize distractions 

  • Keep with the traffic flow 

  • Plan your drive 

  • Be patient and stay calm 

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles. 

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.  

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300." 

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts. 

9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app. 

