Aurora officers involved in shooting, no injuries

Officers from the Aurora Police Department were involved in a shooting while investigating a shots fired call.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting involving officers at the Robinwood Condominiums located at 18000 East Ohio Avenue.

Just before midnight on Monday, officers from APD were called to the 7-Eleven at 599 S. Airport Blvd. for a report of shots fired in the store, according to police.

The clerk at the store reported a male suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Eugene Demetrius Robertson, entered the store with a handgun and fired at least one round in the store, APD said.

Robertson then left the store and fired more rounds in the parking lot before leaving the scene in a car, according to APD.

While officers were at the 7-Eleven, they learned that Robertson had threatened someone at the Burger King across the street at 620 S. Buckley Rd. before arriving at the 7-Eleven, police said.

At 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Aurora911 began getting calls from 18091 E. Kentucky Ave. about a man who shot through the door of an apartment, police said.

When officers arrived at the Kentucky Avenue scene, they found the same car that was described at the 7-Eleven and Burger King scenes, according to APD.

Officers began searching the area for Robertson. During the search, an officer found Robertson and fired one round, APD said. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Robertson was arrested on 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to police.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

