Aurora Police briefly detain juveniles in vehicle mistakenly identified as stolen, department says

Officers detained a driver and multiple juveniles inside a vehicle that was mistakenly identified as stolen, APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers detained a driver and multiple juveniles after a vehicle was mistakenly identified as stolen Sunday morning.

APD said officers were notified around 10:55 a.m. of a possible stolen vehicle in the area of an ARC Thrift Store at 16801 E. Iliff Ave.

APD said officers identified a vehicle that matched the license plate number and description they were given.

The officers conducted a traffic stop, and the adult driver and juvenile passengers were ordered onto the ground and placed in handcuffs, APD said.

>> The below video was taken by a witness of the incident



Aurora PD handcuff and draw weapons on children Posted by Jenni Bennett on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Officers then determined the vehicle was not stolen, and that a motorcycle with the same license plate number from a different state was the vehicle reported stolen, according to APD.

APD said confusion may have come from the fact that the vehicle mistakenly stopped was reported stolen earlier this year.

Officers unhandcuffed everyone, apologized and explained the situation. The people involved in the incident asked to make a complaint, so a lieutenant responded to the scene to handle the request, APD said.

An internal investigation has been opened, according to APD.

"The Aurora Police Department understands that this is concerning and traumatic for those involved and we again offer our apologies," APD said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the department said officers are trained when contacting a stolen car to do what is called "a high-risk stop" which is also used when officers know or suspect the occupants are armed.

"In a high-risk stop, weapons are drawn, and occupants are told to exit the car and lie prone on the ground," Agent Faith Goodrich with APD told 9NEWS. "There is not a written policy regarding when/how we use this stop. Officers can use discretion based on the information they have at the time."

The ages of the juveniles involved were not immediately available.

APD has been under fire for several different incidents over the last year including a photo scandal involving officers connected to the Elijah McClain case and an officer allegedly found drunk and hunched over the seat of his patrol car.