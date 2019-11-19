AURORA, Colo. — Two months ago, people who want to shutdown the GEO Group immigrant detention center in Aurora marched outside the home of the director of the facility, and that's prompted the City Council to consider changes to the residential picketing ordinance.

"It was something we've never seen before and that's probably what prompted all of this," said Aurora Council member Francoise Bergan.

After hearing from constituents Bergan approached Aurora Police to come up with ways to make the residential picketing ordinance more clear.

It's unclear if the proposed changes would have made a difference in September's protest.

It's already illegal to target someone's home in a protest, but Bergan wants to add language that says you can't repeatedly march back and forth in front of someone's home, and you must continuously walk by.

In September, the protestors did not only walk in front of the ICE facility director's home. They walked throughout the neighborhood.

"I'm really here to talk about the noise," said Aurora Police Lieutenant David Cernich at Monday night's city council study session. "And the noise really was unbearable."

Another possible change would make "unreasonable noise" after 8 p.m. unlawful. Unreasonable is not defined in the ordinance.

In the current law, a residential protest has to end at 8 p.m. During the study session, Bergan said that would not change. In September, protesters did go beyond that time by about an hour, but police did not cite them for that reason.

"The ordinance seems pretty tame," said Carlos Valdez, a member of Denver Communists which took part in the Sept.19 protest.

Valdez isn't too worried about the potential adjustments, but he called them a "waste of time."

"Where this time and energy should be spent is making sure this concentration camp is closed and that the people are free," said Valdez.

The proposed changes will be discussed at the next city council meeting on Dec. 2.

