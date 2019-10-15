ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Several vehicles were damaged following a barn fire on South Biloxi Street in Arapahoe County, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The agency responded to the barn at 5259 S. Biloxi St.in unincorporated Arapahoe County just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

Several motorcycles, a car, hay, and a skid loader were inside the barn, according to SMFR. No animals were in it and no injuries were reported the agency said.

Crews maintained a defensive position and fought the fire from outside.

There was no fire hydrant nearby, so crews had to drive their tender truck to the nearest hydrant and then haul the water back and fill a portable tank.

Firefighters also had to put out several small grass fires that were started as a result of the barn fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS