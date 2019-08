THORNTON, Colo. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Thornton, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department, the bicyclist was struck by an SUV in a crosswalk in the 9800 block of McKay Road just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. That's just north of East 104th Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene. Investigators have not determined who was at fault, police said.