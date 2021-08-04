Shelter in place order issued for area surrounding Boulder's Pearl Street Mall as police investigate bomb threat

The Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder is under a shelter in place order.

BOULDER, Colo. — A mandatory shelter in place order has been issued for the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall due to a bomb threat, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Police tweeted about the threat just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

People in the vicinity of downtown Boulder have been told to shelter in place if they are inside, and everyone outside has been told to "evacuate the area immediately."

Details about the nature of the bomb threat were not immediately available.

This comes just a few weeks after 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers three miles south of downtown.

> This is a developing story. Check back with 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com as more updates become available.