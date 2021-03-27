Law enforcement families show support for Officer Talley's widow

Rachael Flick, wife of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, wrote an open letter to the wife of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

BOULDER, Colo — In the days since a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers in Boulder, many have been compelled to show their support.

Flowers, cards and messages of hope are helping memorials across Boulder grow every day.

They are things that Rachel Flick said mean a lot to the families of those who died. Her husband, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, was killed on the job in 2018.

"We had this really precious little moment on the way from the hospital to the corner and thousands of people in Colorado Springs lined the streets," she said. "Aleanah looks over to me and says mom it makes it just a little bit easier that these people care about daddy's loss and they're out here to show us that they love us."

Those moments come back after weeks like this, Flick said. It's why she said she was compelled to do what she could.

Flick wrote an open letter to the wife of Boulder Police Office, Eric Talley.

"I wanted to reach out to Mrs. Talley and say you are not alone," she said. "I understand the immensity of what this feels like."

Dr. Sara Metz started Code 4 Counseling, a support service for first responders and their families. During her work with the group, she said she's seen how simple gestures do work.

"They notice," she said. "They notice when people are lining the streets when they are doing these processions, they are very aware of the community outpouring of support."

Flick also shared the following ways to help the Talley family during this time:

Donate to the Boulder PD approved, tax-exempt PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JWE54STEJ4FTJ ALL funds will be distributed to the Talley family.

Donate to Tunnel to Towers Foundation - they are paying off the Talley home mortgage

Send restaurant, activity, grocery, movie theater, spa services gift cards to Boulder Police Department to distribute to the Talley’s. When the casseroles stop, Leah still won’t be ready to feed her tiny army yet.

Listen to my episodes with Kindra McNamee on The Hopecast on how to care for your friend in grief.

Support the Boulder PD officers with catering, soft drinks, cards of encouragement. This week, they lost a brother and experienced tremendous trauma at the shooting and are now back at work, holding the line. They are hurting.