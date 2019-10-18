COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were exposed to high levels of Carbon Monoxide at a Mexican restaurant in Commerce City, according to a spokesperson for South Adams Fire.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant at 6185 E 72nd Ave. just after 9 a.m. Two people inside the restaurant were ill and one of them was unconscious when firefighters arrived.

Crews shut off gas lines to the restaurant and contacted Xcel Energy in an attempt to determine the source of the leak.

