Fire reported at Centennial business that houses generator equipment

South Metro Fire Rescue said there are concerns about potentially hazardous materials inside the building near South Potomac Street and East Arapahoe Road.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters are limiting the use of water on a fire that's burning in Centennial over concerns about hazardous materials that may be inside the structure.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a commercial structure fire in the generator room of a business located at 7059 South Potomac Street in Centennial. That's near South Potomac Street and East Arapahoe Road.

A second alarm was called to the scene, according to an update from SMFR. However, the agency said in a tweet that the fire is contained to a small structure that houses generator equipment. The Hazmat Team is on the scene evaluating the situation, SMFR said.

No injuries have been reported.

Smoke will continue to be widely visible Wednesday morning, SMFR said. Drivers should expect traffic delays on South Potomac Street south of East Arapahoe Road

SMFR first tweeted about the fire around 6:10 a.m.

Update: The fire is contained to a small structure that houses generator equipment. Firefighters are limiting the use of water due to concerns over hazardous materials inside. The Hazmat Team is on scene evaluating the situation. No injuries have occurred. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qWx2n2ZeeB — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 9, 2022

