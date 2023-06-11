Child drowns in Boulder Creek

Police said the nine-year-old boy went missing after falling off his tube Sunday.

BOULDER, Colo — A young boy is dead after drowning in Boulder Creek Sunday.

The Boulder Police Department said police and fire units responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. that a nine-year-old child had fallen off his tube in Boulder Creek and was missing.

At around 5 p.m., first responders saw the child and pulled him from the creek near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard. The first responders administered CPR before taking him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy’s family,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long in a statement. “All our responders were there - police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

“I can’t imagine how terrible this must be for the child’s family, and also our first responder community,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “Today has been heavy for the City of Boulder, and we are all thinking of the family who just lost their child.”

Police said the boy's parents sustained minor injuries and were treated by medics at the scene.

Boulder officials are urging community members to use caution when recreating around water, especially during runoff season when waters are high.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.