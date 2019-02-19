DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the bishops from the three dioceses in the state announced Monday joint initiatives meant to offer support to any victims of child sex abuse by Catholic priests.

Weiser also announced an independent reviewer would look at all the records and policies of the three dioceses about the sexual abuse of minors and draft a public report.

In addition, the three dioceses said they would fund an independent, voluntary program that would compensate victims of abuse, regardless of when that abuse occurred. A support service will also be created to assist victims and survivors with the reparations program and connect them with resources for future care.

Weiser took turns at the podium with Archbishop Samuel Aquila to announce the initiatives. The attorney general explained that referrals to law enforcement will be made whenever appropriate during the review process.

A list of any priests found to have abused children will be made publicly available, he added. According to a release, that report is expected to be released in the fall and will also include when the alleged abuse occurred and a review of each diocese's response to these allegations.

Aquila said that no Colorado priests were under investigation, despite a Pennsylvania report that showed priests there to have abused 1,000 children.

In response to the sex abuse scandal that has plagued the Catholic church for years, Pope Francis called a summit to be held this week on rampant abuse within the church.

At a press conference Monday, organizers called the summit a "turning point" in the church's approach to clergy sex abuse. The Catholic Church has long been criticized for its failure to hold bishops accountable when they covered up for priests who raped and molested children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

