Colorado Bureau of Investigation seeks more funding and staff

DENVER — Among the lesser known parts of the public safety package being pushed by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers is ramping up the capabilities of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and more than doubling the force's size in three years, particularly as law enforcement agencies grapple with a fentanyl-induced overdose crisis.

That request comes at a time when the bureau is being relied on more and more to handle fentanyl testing and deal with gun crimes.

Polis' 2022-23 budget request included a bump in funding for the bureau for $6.6 million and the ability to hire 47 additional full-time staffers, part of a three-year phased plan to “rightsize” the agency.

Bureau officials told Colorado Politics said it will improve the services they provide to the entire Colorado law enforcement community.

