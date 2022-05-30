Colorado teen fighting for his life after nearly drowning in Phoenix

Darryl Blackmon dreams of playing in the NFL someday. Now he's on life support in a Phoenix hospital.

PHOENIX — Standing almost 5 foot 11 inches tall, Darryl Blackmon is big for being 13 years old, and he already has dreams of playing in the National Football League someday.

“He already knows what college he wants to attend. LSU or Alabama,” his mother Marquita Mays said.

Darryl’s football team, the Jr. Buffs, are from Denver and traveled to Phoenix to play in a tournament. After a big win Saturday, the team wanted to celebrate with a swim in the pool at Embassy Suites near Thomas Road and 24th Street.

“He also indicated he wanted to eat. So, we walked across the street to get him tacos,” Mays explained.

The 10-minute food run turned into a nightmare when Darryl’s parents returned to the hotel.

“It was swamped with firefighters, police and ambulance,” Mays said. “I go in between the crowd, and my baby is on the floor. And they’re doing chest compressions.”

Darryl nearly drowned.

It’s unclear what happened or how long he was under. He was unconscious when they pulled him out. Bystanders began CPR before paramedics took over.

He was rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Mays says he’s in the ICU now and is improving a little bit day by day. Although, he’s still sedated and unconscious. She’s hopeful and asking for prayers.

“For him and for his brain function to recover because that’s our biggest concern,” said Mays.

Darryl's recovery will be long. And to add to the nightmare, the family’s car overheated and broke down after making the 13-hour trip from Denver.

Friends from the Jr. Buffs football team are rallying for their teammate with a GoFundMe page to help fund car repairs and lodging for the family.

Mays says her son is a tough kid.

“He’s such a fighter. I believe with prayer this too shall pass,” said Mays.

