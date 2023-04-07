Colorado's judicial performance review misses key test of judges' legal knowledge

A judge's appellate record — the number of cases overturned on appeal — is not factored in the judicial evaluation process.

DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Colorado voters biennially are asked to decide whether district court judges where they live should remain on the bench.

But the state’s 22 judicial district performance commissions that evaluate those judges — and whose reviews voters frequently rely on to make that decision — are missing a key piece of information: Whether the judge is actually any good at judging.

Each 10-member commission determines, and then tells voters, whether a judge “meets performance standards” or not. The commissions more directly told voters whether to “retain” or “not retain” a judge, but that changed in 2018 to the current verbiage.

The state defines performance standards as including integrity, legal knowledge, communication skills, temperament, administrative performance, and service to the legal profession and the public.

In virtually every instance, judicial performance commissions have unanimously recommended to voters that a judge be retained or had met those performance standards, frequently offering glowing accolades for their decision.

