1 killed in crash on I-25 to I-225 ramp in Denver

Denver Police Department was investigating the crash early Thursday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it is investigating a deadly traffic crash Thursday morning.

DPD said in a tweet at 3:26 a.m. Thursday it is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash on the southbound ramp from Interstate 25 to Interstate 225.

The crash resulted in the death of a woman passenger, DPD said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim after the investigation.

At around 3:45 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported all lanes of northbound I-225 were closed between I-25 and Yosemite Street due to the crash. I-25 northbound and southbound onramps to I-225 were also closed. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a single vehicle traffic crash at SB I-25 to I-225 off ramp, that resulted in the fatality of an adult female passenger. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim, ID and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/QwkX5djUvj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 29, 2023

