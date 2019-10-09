Several buildings at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to the 12000 block of East Montview Boulevard near Colfax and Interstate 225 around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"A significant natural gas leak occurred in the area of 21st and Scranton," according to a tweet from Aurora Fire Rescue.

Crews evacuated 12635, 12685, and 12705 E. Montview Blvd. while they monitored the air inside the buildings.

All buildings were deemed safe to enter around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday after hazmat technicians slowed the flow of gas.

Xcel Energy also responded to the scene to help mitigate the leak.

