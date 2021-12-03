Denver Coliseum shelter closes after 19 months

The Denver Coliseum shelter opened April 20, 2020, originally only serving women.

DENVER — Denver’s COVID-19 emergency shelter at the Denver Coliseum closes Friday — more than 19 months after opening its doors.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) said over the last several weeks it has relocated nearly 300 individuals from the Denver Coliseum to other 24/7 shelter programs and protective action hotel rooms that are designated for older individuals and people with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Denver Coliseum shelter opened April 20, 2020, originally serving women. The site transitioned to serve men in August 2020, as capacity for female guests was added at other locations, said HOST.

The facility sheltered more than 3,000 individuals experiencing homelessness and served 492,199 meals.

“The success of this effort cannot be unscored, nor can the contributions of our community in helping keep our unhoused residents safe and sheltered during this pandemic,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Those successes will inform our homelessness resolution work as we move forward.”

Services at the Denver Coliseum included medical screening, primary medical and behavioral health care, COVID-19 vaccinations, wireless internet, cell phone charging stations, laundry services, and limited storage, said HOST.

“We are forever grateful to our many partners, and to the community, for stepping up without hesitation when the pandemic hit,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher. “Lifesaving work and services were quickly deployed at the Coliseum, and these measures now continue across our shelter network.”

For more information on how to access shelter, visit denvergov.org/emergencyshelter.

