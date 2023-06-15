Denver officer under investigation for body slamming man on night of Nuggets celebrations

A video circulating online shows Denver Officer Adam Glasby body slamming Elijah Smith who was sent to the hospital with bleeding on the brain.

DENVER — A Denver police officer has been removed from patrol duties as internal affairs investigators examine a violent encounter that happened when crowds swarmed downtown Monday night after the Nuggets victory.

The video shows Officer Adam Glasby body slamming a man who has been identified as Elijah Smith. People can also be seen fighting in the background.

The video does not show what happened in the seconds before the body slam.

People who have posted the video claim Smith was trying to break up a fight and did not attack the officer before he was body slammed.

9NEWS reached Smith over the phone who admitted he recalled punching someone who was fighting with his friends, but that when he stepped back, the officer body slammed him.

Smith said over the phone he was suffering with bleeding on the brain, nerve damage to the neck and chest and is expected to follow up with a neurologist. He also said he is using a cane to walk.

Smith declined to talk on camera on the advice of his attorney Mark Bryant.

“We are going to respect the internal process,” Bryant said over the phone.

Denver’s Department of Safety confirmed Glasby has been removed from field patrol duties pending the investigation which was prompted after Smith filed a formal complaint.

Glasby has been a Denver police officer since 2017.

