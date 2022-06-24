WATCH LIVE: Crowd gathers at Capitol to protest Roe v. Wade reversal

Law enforcement closed down Lincoln in front of the Capitol on Friday evening.

DENVER — A large group of people gathered outside the state Capitol on Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court decision to reverse the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

The court's ruling, which gives the states power over the issue rather than the federal government, was a major decision after months of protests and years of legal fighting over abortion rights in the country.

Lincoln Street was shut down at 13th Avenue as protesters poured onto the street while marching, chanting and holding signs. After 6:30 p.m., the protesters starting marching through downtown.

The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The decision is likely to have major ramifications across the U.S., where states are deeply divided on abortion, with a patchwork of laws and restrictions in many states.

In Colorado, abortion remains legal. The state's Reproductive Health Equity Act guarantees the right to abortion and reproductive health care.

9NEWS reporter Luis de Leon is at the Capitol to cover the protest:

The rain has not stopped a crowd from gathering outside of the Colorado state capitol building, in protest of the #SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v Wade.



We’ll have more on @9NEWS later. pic.twitter.com/5dUeVP6zDp — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) June 24, 2022

As another march seemingly concludes meeting this group, many have now poured onto Lincoln street in front of the Capitol.



State troopers appear to have blocked the road off. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/uXnQPb0a54 — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) June 24, 2022

Several people have spoken, sharing info on resources, their experiences and more.@9NEWS pic.twitter.com/Hloi3jvt3X — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) June 25, 2022

The crowd is now marching down 16th street mall as chants continue @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/KV7sge5Cqs — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) June 25, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

