WATCH LIVE: Crowd gathers at Capitol to protest Roe v. Wade reversal

DENVER — A large group of people gathered outside the state Capitol on Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court decision to reverse the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.
The court's ruling, which gives the states power over the issue rather than the federal government, was a major decision after months of protests and years of legal fighting over abortion rights in the country.
Lincoln Street was shut down at 13th Avenue as protesters poured onto the street while marching, chanting and holding signs. After 6:30 p.m., the protesters starting marching through downtown.
The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The decision is likely to have major ramifications across the U.S., where states are deeply divided on abortion, with a patchwork of laws and restrictions in many states.
In Colorado, abortion remains legal. The state's Reproductive Health Equity Act guarantees the right to abortion and reproductive health care.
9NEWS reporter Luis de Leon is at the Capitol to cover the protest:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Roe v. Wade decision
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.