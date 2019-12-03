DENVER — A Denver Solid Waste Management employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after he was hit by a trash truck in the parking lot of a city facility, a spokesperson for Denver police said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m in the parking lot of a city fleet maintenance facility located in the 5400 block of Roslyn Street.

Their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by the trash truck. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for police could not say if the victim's injuries are life-threatening. The driver of the truck was cited for careless driving resulting in injury, police said.

