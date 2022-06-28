Denver adopts volume-based trash program in split vote

The fee structure will charge $9 for a small trash bin, $13 for a medium one and $21 for a large one.

DENVER — Denver will implement a new pay-as-you-throw waste services program at the start of 2023 after council adopted the program in a 8-5 vote Monday night.

Council members in support of the program reiterated that there was no time to waste in acting against climate change, while those who voted against were greatly concerned about the impacts of an additional fee on the cost of living for the city’s most vulnerable residents, as well as a lack of a strong education campaign.

Some council members said they have heard overwhelming comments from constituents asking for weekly recycling while others said they’ve heard overwhelming comments against the new fee.

The expanded waste services program will charge residents in single-family homes and small multifamily buildings a monthly fee based on the size of trash bin they need. The fee structure will charge $9 for a small trash bin, $13 for a medium one and $21 for a large one. Recycling and composting will be included at no additional cost, with weekly pickup services on top of other solid waste services.

Currently, weekly trash and bimonthly recycling services are funded by the city’s general fund — to which everyone in the city contributes — with an additional charge for composting. Under the new program, residents will pay based on what they send to the landfill as opposed to what they divert from it. The fees aren’t intended to generate new revenue, but rather to pay for the cost of the program.

The program will kick off on Jan 1, 2023, with a $3 inconvenience credit rebated to city residents who won’t yet have their composting services in place throughout the first half of the year as the city rolls out the program.

