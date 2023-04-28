Say hello to Duncan the elephant

Denver Zoo's newest member has already been introduced to the Asian elephant leader and teacher, Groucho.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo has added a new nearly four-ton, nine-year-old bachelor to its ranks.

Duncan, a 7,700-pound Asian elephant, joined its already five-strong Asian elephant herd earlier this week. Duncan comes to Denver from the Houston Zoo.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recommended Duncan's move to Denver as part of their Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan. That plan includes taking into account the zoo's facilities that provides a comfortable home for male elephants, and the zoo's expertise in caring for the animals.

Duncan was born on Feb. 7, 2014 to Shanti and Thai. Male elephants spend their first eight to 11 years growing up and maturing in their maternal herds, the zoo said. They then move on to live in loose bachelor groups that include an older bull who serves as a mentor to the younger males, according to the zoo.

Male elephants spend time away from the bachelor group during musth, an elephant's yearly hormonal cycle that's marked by high levels of testosterone and increased aggression, Denver Zoo said.

Denver's elephant keepers have already introduced Duncan to the bachelor herd's leader, 53-year-old Groucho. Duncan will be eased into meeting the herd's other members as he settles in, the zoo said.

The other Asian elephants living at the Denver Zoo are:

19-year-old Bodhi

15-year-old Billy

14-year-old Chuck

13-year-old Jake

The Denver Zoo said they are the first AZA-accredited institution to house and socialize multiple Asian bull elephants.

ABOUT DENVER ZOO

Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and the city’s oldest and most passionate advocate for the natural world. The Zoo is among the most visited cultural destination in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which assures the highest standards of animal care. With the mission inspiring communities to save wildlife for future generations, Denver Zoo dedicates almost $2 million annually to Zoo-led programs aimed at protecting animals within their natural habitats around the world.

