EDWARDS, Colo. — A man is wanted in Eagle County after deputies said he violated public health orders and purposely coughed on products a person was buying.

The incident occurred at the Village Market grocery store in Edwards, according to an Eagle County Sheriff's Office news release.

The man refused to comply with the Eagle County Public Health order and Village Market's social distancing rules of staying at least six feet away from other customers and employees, deputies said.

When an employee asked the man to obey the rules, the man began ranting that the employee was falling for the "media hype" about COVID-19, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man then got between the employee and a customer and began coughing on the other customer's products.

The man's actions were a direct violation of the Colorado State and Eagle County Public Health Orders, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man is believed to be a resident of Edwards.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

COVID-19, the disease of the novel coronavirus, has claimed the lives of 422 people in Colorado. Eagle County has 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths reported.

On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied at the Capitol to protest the state's stay-at-home order and to urge Governor Jared Polis to reopen businesses in Colorado.

