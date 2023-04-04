Semi crash closes eastbound I-70

The crash happened just west of Georgetown Tuesday afternoon.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck rolled over, blocking all lanes.

The crash happened west of Georgetown, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were responding to the crash at mile post 226.

CDOT suggested an alternative route for drivers would be to take Colorado Highway 9 north to US 40, or to take Highway 9 south to US 285. Loveland Pass is not a viable alternative route, CDOT said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

