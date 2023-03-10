Prosecutors to rest case Thursday in first trial related to Elijah McClain's death

On Wednesday the jury was shown the clothing that McClain was wearing on the night of his encounter with Aurora Police and paramedics.

AURORA, Colo. — Prosecutors will wrap up their case Thursday against two police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Suspended officer Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt are among five people indicted in 2021 in connection with McClain's death. Both are charged with reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.

A third officer and two paramedics were also indicted and will go to trial later this year.

McClain, 23, was first contacted on Aug. 24, 2019, after a teenage boy called 911 and relayed that he saw McClain wearing a coat and mask and acting "suspicious." Less than a minute after police arrived, McClain was taken to the ground and engaged in a struggle with Roedema, Rosenblatt and the third officer. During that struggle, McClain was placed in a carotid hold, which can cut off the oxygen supply to the brain.

Later that night, paramedics injected McClain with the sedative ketamine. His heart stopped and he later died.

Wednesday morning, the jury was shown the items of clothing that McClain was wearing on that night. Those items included a brown jacket, red shirt, and black pants. All of the items had been cut up as a result of the efforts to save McClain.

Jurors were also shown McClain's shoes which were designed with the toes separated.

The jury heard from Madison Freeman who worked with McClain at Massage Envy in Greenwood Village prior to his death. She told the jury that McClain ran almost every day during his hour-long break while wearing those "toe shoes." She also told the jury that McClain was a "skinny guy."

Due to scheduling issues, the prosecution's final witness is unable to testify until Thursday. As a result, the jury was sent home for the day around 11 a.m. The defense is expected to begin its case late Thursday or first thing Friday morning.

Prosecutors contend that Roedema and Rosenblatt used excessive force and failed to provide proper care for McClain which led to his death. Their defense attorneys have placed the blame on paramedics.

Jeremy Cooper and Peter Chichuniec, the two paramedics who responded to the call, are set for trial in November. They are each charged with reckless manslaughter and numerous counts of assault.

Another officer, Nathan Woodyard, who was the first to respond to the call about McClain, was also indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter. His trial is set to begin in mid-October.