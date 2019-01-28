Pinnacol Assurance, a state-chartered workers' compensation provider, urged employers to revise their employee electronic scooter use policies with workers' compensation risks in mind.

The provider, which covers workers' compensation for about 60 percent of businesses in the state, gave the warning in a news release published last week.

“As more riders zip around our city centers amid pedestrian and vehicle traffic, it’s important that employers evaluate the use of these scooters as part of their risk management plan and make clear the circumstances of their appropriate use,” Jim McMillen, Pinnacol’s director of safety services, said in a statement. “If employers have concerns about employees getting injured on scooters in the course of work-related duties, they need to update their policies and clearly communicate this guidance to their workforce.”

