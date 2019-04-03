SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation were out Monday morning to survey the areas along Interstate 70 where two different avalanches were reported on Sunday.

The two avalanches happened between Copper Mountain and Frisco in an area known as Officer's Gulch. Interstate 70 was closed down for several hours Sunday afternoon after one of those slides covered the highway in snow.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Schaefer said no vehicles were buried in the slide and no one was injured. However, Shaune and Tram Golemon shared video from their dash camera and said they were pushed off the roadway and into the median by the wall of the snow.

The couple and their daughter were driving back from Copper Mountain after a day of skiing and were only on I-70 for a few minutes before the avalanche occurred.

“So much was going through my head at the time. I was checking the rearview to see if I had room to stop…” Shaune Golemon said. “I was trying to gauge, can I outrun it? And eventually, I told her, I said, ‘there’s nothing we can do. Just hold onto something.'"

The family was driving a Toyota Tundra pickup at the time. When the impact of the avalanche hit them, Shaune Golemon described whiteout conditions and snow piled up to vehicle's doors.

“But as soon as it hit and we felt the force and we felt our truck, you know, literally sliding off the road, that’s when it became really real," Shaune Golemon said. "It was like, this could be bad. We could get buried.”

The family opened the vehicle's sunroof for some fresh air while they waited for emergency services and a tow truck to show up. Luckily, no one was injured.

“Just can’t believe that happened,” Tram Golemon said.

“Yeah, surreal. Shock and gratitude, right? Gratitude that we made it out okay," Shaune Golemon added.

Brian Coffin was headed west on the highway when the slide came down and covered the eastbound lanes.

"Came down around the bend talking to my fiancee over Bluetooth and just start screaming at the top of my lungs, I got an avalanche coming right at me," he said.

He had to stop because of the giant snow cloud that engulfed his vehicle.

"Felt the air move, I was expecting it, but it never shoved me just the cloud engulfed me," he said.

He called 911 for the drivers on the other side of the highway that weren't so lucky.

"I could see that they were buried up to their doors," he said. "I didn't want to be one of them, my inner voice was, 'Get out of ground zero!'"

The highway was closed between Edwards and Frisco but reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

That was the second avalanche in the Officer's Gulch area Sunday.

Earlier that day, a slide was caught on camera barreling toward cars caught in I-70 traffic.

That slide did not close the highway. Witnesses told 9NEWS a light dusting of snow reached the road but did not cover it substantially.

CDOT said Monday it has been at least 30 years since an avalanche has made it down to the highway in that area.

Avalanche danger on Sunday was extremely high, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issuing an Avalanche Warning through Monday morning.

On Monday morning, CDOT reported that several mountain passes were closed in southwest Colorado due to snow slides. They initially included Wolf Creek Pass, Red Mountain Pass, and Lizard Head Pass. Around 10:30 a.m. CDOT said Wold Creek Pass had reopened. The agency said that no vehicles were caught in the slides.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS