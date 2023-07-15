Fentanyl-related deaths increased in Denver, DDPHE said

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) encouraged Denver residents to be cautious as the number of fentanyl-related deaths rises.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said Friday that data points to a 16% year-over-year increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses in Denver.

This projection is based on a comparison between preliminary data for this year and data collected in 2022, said DDPHE. 250 fentanyl-related deaths were recorded between June 2021 and May 2022, and 289 were recorded between June 2022 and May 2023, a DDPHE spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the final numbers for this year might change after all the data is fully processed

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 100 times more powerful than morphine and up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, DDPHE said. According to them, overdoses happen faster and are harder to stop when caused by fentanyl compared to other opioids.

Fentanyl can come in the form of pills, capsules, rock and pure powders. According to DDPHE, the Denver Police Department (DPD) has seen an increase in powdered fentanyl, which they said could lead to accidental overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has also reported pills with higher fentanyl amounts, DDPHE said.

DDPHE urged people who use drugs to take precautions and utilize harm reduction techniques to prevent overdoses, and provided the following tips to people who use drugs or know someone who does:

Make sure to have naloxone (Narcan) available since it can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Keep in mind that naloxone does not work if the overdose is caused by a non-opioid drug.

Have at least one sober person available and capable of administering naloxone or rescuing breaths if needed. If this isn't possible, let someone know you're using so they can check in if needed.

Be prepared to to provide rescue breaths, Learn how by watching this training video.

Use fentanyl test strips to see if any substance contains fentanyl before using. Always assume that any drug may contain fentanyl, including medications that aren't purchased from a pharmacy.

Test the potency of your drugs by using less than your regular dose to see how strong the substance is.

Avoid mixing drugs, and remember that mixing opioids with alcohol and/or benzodiazepines-- like Xanax, Valium, and Klonopin-- increases your risk of overdose.

if you think there's an overdose, call 911 immediately.

Accessing treatment for opioid use is the most effective way to prevent fatal overdoses, DDPHE said. There are many treatment options available in Denver, and DDPHE recommended the Denver Health Community Substance Treatment line at 303-436-5711 as a good place to start.

DDPHE said they also provide free harm reduction supplies, like naloxone and fentanyl test strips, for Denver residents, though shipping can take up to four weeks. For more urgent naloxone needs, DDPHE suggested that people visit StoptheClockColorado.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

