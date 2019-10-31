ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Fire ripped through an Englewood gun range early Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Firefighters responded to 2980 South Galapago Street that's not far from West Dartmouth Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive just before 4 a.m. A passerby spotted the flames and called for help.

When they arrived the building was engulfed in flames. No injuries have been reported, according to DFD.

About 50 people who lived nearby were initially evacuated due to the smoke and flames, but many of them have been allowed to return home, according to Englewood Police.

The site is home to The Shootist Gun Range. Firefighters remain on the scene and have not yet determined the cause.

