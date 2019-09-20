DENVER — A driver was cited for careless driving after he or she hit a young girl on a bicycle near the Denver School of the Arts, a spokesperson for Denver police (DPD) said.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The girl was riding her bicycle through a crosswalk on Montview Boulevard when the driver failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit her, a letter from the school says.

She had serious injuries, according to DPD, but the school said in its letter that the girl was expected to be OK.

Even though it was not the girl's fault, the school also stressed in its letter the need for students to be cautious when walking to or from school.

It recommends the following:

Cross at corners and use a crosswalk

Be aware of all vehicles

Stop, look and cross with adult help

Obey traffic signals.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS