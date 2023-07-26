City of Golden passes flavored nicotine ordinance

The city ordinance will prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Tuesday night, Golden City Council members voted 6-0 to approve an amended ordinance to ban the sale of flavored tobacco.

Councilor JJ Trout was the only member not present for the meeting.

Councilors listened to nearly an hour and a half of public comment before voting on the proposed ordinance.

Ordinance No. 2216 amends the city's municipal code to revise business regulations and licensing requirements for nicotine and tobacco product retailers, prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.

The new ordinance originally had an effective date of Sept. 1, 2023. The council decided to amend that date to Jan. 1, 2024.

