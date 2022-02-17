Grocery workers union reaches tentative deal with Safeway

The tentative agreement covers United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 workers at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

DENVER — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 reached a tentative agreement Thursday with Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The union represents more than 5,400 Safeway workers. A Safeway spokesperson said the agreement covers 51 stores.

"We appreciate the union’s partnership in reaching this tentative agreement that includes significant benefits to our associates," Safeway spokesperson Kris Staaf said in a statement.

"This industry leading contract is the richest Safeway/Albertsons contract in the country," Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement. "This agreement, which was secured without the need for a strike, ensures that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care."

Local 7 said contract ratification votes are expected to take place next week throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

"I could not be prouder of our members who have worked tirelessly to secure a contract they deserve," Cordova said. "We remain grateful to our shoppers, our community, and our Union members who helped make this agreement possible.”

Details about the agreement were not released.

The tentative agreement comes less than a month after union members approved a new three-year contract with King Soopers. That ratification came after a 10-day strike by union members.

Highlights of the King Soopers agreement included wage increases in the first year of the contract, a higher company contribution to healthcare benefits, holiday and sick leave improvements, more full-time positions, a change to the vacation time policy and safety enhancements at stores.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS