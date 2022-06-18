Construction worker missing after truck veered off road at Gross Reservoir

Denver Water said the Gross Reservoir will be closed as officials investigate the crash.

DENVER — Officials with Denver Water, Kiewit, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office are investigating what caused a construction truck to veer off the road and into the water at the Gross Reservoir recreation on Saturday morning.

According to CSP, around 12:42 a.m. on Saturday a dump truck driver was hauling 7,000 pounds of rocks on the roadway when the road gave out.

CSP said the truck rolled into the reservoir and completely submerged in the water.

Search and Rescue teams searched for the construction worker but were unsuccessful. Rescue crews with BCSO are continuing to search for the worker throughout Saturday.

While the investigation is going on, the Gross Reservoir recreation will be closed to the public including on-water recreation, camping, hiking, and picnicking.

Officials have not said how long the area will be closed.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

