Denver locals react to Hamas strike on Israel

JEWISHcolorado started a relief fund on Saturday to help those impacted in Israel. An "Emergency Protest for Palestine" was also held Saturday at the Capitol.

DENVER — Palestinian militant group “Hamas” launched its largest attack on Israel in decades Saturday.

More than 200 people were killed. Now the Israeli military is fighting back, but people with loved ones in Israel who live in Denver thousands of miles away were left devastated.

Dan Leshem is the Jewish Community Relations Council Director for Jewish Colorado.

He said he was on the phone all day on Saturday with his friends and family in Israel.

"I think my first reaction is one that is still developing," Leshem said. "When it’s trauma, it takes a while to kind of figure out."

JEWISHcolorado started a relief fund so people there have money, food, shelter and medical supplies they need. JEWISHcolorado is also hosting a vigil on Monday evening.

“It’s a feeling of tremendous heaviness, like having the wind knocked out of you but then not being able to breathe for hours after that,” he said. “For my family and friends in Israel, it’s been terror, terror.”

Leshem says he wants people to realize Israel is a country where everyone serves in the military.

“Everyone has faced risks and threats and everyone knows someone who is in the military, now the Israeli government has called up the reserves,” Leshem said. “In Israel, when something like this happens, every single person and every single family is involved or implicated. They’re saying goodbye to a son or a cousin who’s going off into the military or to reserve duty.”

An “Emergency Protest for Palestine” was also held at the Colorado State Capitol Saturday in response to Saturday's violence.

The event's organizers said they want to make it clear they don't condone violence on innocent people. However, they say the relentless oppression of Palestinian people has left them with no choice but to fend for themselves.

Organizers say several groups were there, including:

Colorado Palestine Coalition

Colorado Palestine Club

Jews Voice for Peace

Peoples Socialist Liberation

Muslim and Jewish Peace Movement

Peace Now

Al-Bireh Society

Coalition of American Palestinian Organization

Palestine Children Relief Fund

