Several organizations, restaurants and businesses are offering things like free meals and support to the hundreds of Colorado employees on furlough due to the partial government shutdown.

Their support comes on Day 20 of the government shutdown, tying it for the second-longest in U.S. history. The longest was in 1995, when Democrat Bill Clinton served as president.

Many Colorado workers have filed for unemployment and are struggling to make ends meet.

Below is a list of organizations and what they're offering to assist furloughed workers:

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80205

303-370-6000

dmns.org

Through the end of January, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering free general admission to all federal employees impacted by the furlough when they show their government ID in person at the museum.

Denver Art Museum

100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver, 80204

720-865-5000

denverartmuseum.org

The Denver Art Museum is offering free general admission to all furloughed federal government employees plus one guest through Jan. 31, 2019. "Dior: From Paris to the World" is not included in general admission and requires a separate ticket.

Aperitivo

5530 Spine Rd., Boulder, CO 80301

303-530-1326

aperitivoboulder.com

The restaurant will provide a complimentary meal for any furloughed government employee/contractor and family, each up to a family of 4, we will provide a family meal per week per as long as the political shutdown continues. Please make a reservation 303-530-1326 for seating.

Fazoli’s

Multiple locations

fazolis.com

Participating Fazoli’s locations are doing what they can do to help. Starting today, Jan. 7, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 13, Fazoli’s invites all furloughed federal government employees with a valid ID to come in for free pizza baked spaghetti with the purchase of a drink. The offer is valid at only participating locations, so call ahead.

Poor Richard's Restaurant

324 1/2 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, 80903

719-578-5549

poorrichardsdowntown.com

Government employees can get a free meal for themselves and their families with a valid ID.

Colorado Pet Pantry

Multiple locations

303-818-0618

coloradopetpantry.org

The Colorado Pet Pantry is a pet food bank that offers food and supplies and is always free and open to the public.

Furloughed workers can pick up pet supplies and food at any of its upcoming events. Click/tap here to view the calendar.

Action Center

8755 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, 80215

303-237-7704

theactioncenterco.org

The Action Center provides year-round assistance to residents of Jefferson County or those experiencing homelessness. Services include food, clothing, rental and utility assistance, as well as other support services that may help maintain stability."

Click/tap here for a USA Today article that lists financial assistance programs for furloughed workers.