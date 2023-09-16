Latino Community Service Awards honor people who have made 'deep and lasting impact in their communities'

Denver Public Library said the Latino Community Service Awards are part of their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

DENVER — Each year, Denver Public Library honors "individuals who have made a deep and lasting impact" in their communities through the Latino Community Service Awards.

The library system said the awards are part of its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the history, culture and contributions of Latinos.

Denver Public Library announced that it held an event for the awards' 21st anniversary at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales branch library on Saturday.

“Denver is defined and enriched by our Latino community," said Patty Salazar, who serves on the Library Commission and works as the executive director for the Department of Regulatory Agencies. "The Latino Community Service Awards is an opportunity to recognize and honor our Latino community members who have made this city what it is today and those who will shape our future. We hope all Denverites join us as we celebrate the impacts of these individuals and the entire Latino community.”

The library presents exemplary Latino individuals with three awards annually. The recipients of these awards— which are named after community leaders Lena L. Archuleta, Eric J. Duran and César Chávez— are selected by a group of library commissioners, community members and library staff, according to Denver Public Library.

The list of the 2023 winners is as follows, per Denver Public Library:

Lena L. Archuleta Community Service Award - Olga Gonzalez

Olga Gonzalez is the leader of Cultivando, an organization that serves Latinos, and is the first Indigenous woman in this role. She has more than 30 years of social justice experience.

"Gonzalez, recognized with accolades like the Mayor's Award for Outstanding Denver Citizen, is an exemplary Latino leader, inspiring and empowering her community," the library said in a news release.

According to the Denver Public Library's website, the Lena L. Archuleta award recognizes "a person of Latino descent who has made a positive impact on the Denver community, beyond paid employment, in the field of education, youth development, early childhood programming, or education policy."

Eric J. Duran Community Service Award - Georgina “Gina” Millan

Georgina "Gina" Millan has advocated for immigrant rights and reproductive justice— with a focus on immigrant women in Denver— for more than 15 years, according to the library system.

"Her award-winning Spanish-language radio program, 'Mujeres de Color', tackles sensitive topics within the Latino community. Millan actively engages with elected officials and continues her lifelong commitment to justice through COLOR, supporting women and children in the community," the library said in a news release.

Denver Public Library's website says the Eric J. Duran award recognizes a person of Latino descent who has positively impacted the Denver community "beyond paid employment, to advance community development and/or cultural life through their involvement with the Denver Public Library or another civic institution."

Denver Public Library said two people will be inducted into the César Chávez Hall of Fame, an award that recognizes Coloradans of Latino descent who have "demonstrated a lifelong commitment to social justice and has made a significant positive impact on their community," per the public library's site.

César Chávez Leadership Hall of Fame - Ellen Grace Alires-Trujillo

Despite her battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Ellen Grace Alires-Trujillo championed housing rights, family support and health law during her time as an attorney at Colorado Legal Services for more than 30 years, Denver Public Library said.

"She mentored students, empowered children, and played a vital role in Colorado's inaugural Medical Legal Partnership," the library said in a news release. "Her legacy of dedication to social activism and cultural heritage lives on."

César Chávez Leadership Hall of Fame - Leo Tanguma

Leo Tanguma's murals at Denver International Airport and the Jordan Student Success Center at MSU Denver unite diverse communities, Denver Public Library said.

"Collaborating with individuals facing mental health issues, his art promotes inclusivity and a sense of belonging, solidifying his role as a prominent Chicano muralist in Denver," the library said.

