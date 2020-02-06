CSP responds after journalists say they were targeted at protests

A 9NEWS reporter was hit by non-lethal force Saturday night minutes after a live report.

DENVER — The chief of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said in a letter Tuesday that the agency "respects media" and "has not and will not target the media" after several Denver journalists said they were struck with non-lethal force from members of law enforcement while working to cover the protests in Denver that were sometimes violent.

The letter from CSP was in a response to a letter from Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, the Colorado Press Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association and the Colorado Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists which expressed "profound concern" over reports from journalists that law enforcement agents "specifically targeted" them as they covered protests downtown over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died last week while in police custody and a video shared widely showed a white officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes while he could be heard saying he couldn't breathe. That officer has since been charged with third-degree murder. All the officers who responded to the scene have been fired but so far none of the others have been charged.

The Colorado journalist groups noted several incidents that were reported by journalists on social media. On such incident was reported Saturday evening by 9NEWS reporter Jeremy Jojola. It happened just a few seconds after he finished a live report.

I went back to where I was hit and found this. This may or may not be the round that hit me. But it’s right where I was standing. I’m clearly with a photographer and wearing a 9NEWS hat. pic.twitter.com/42BC8jrxLz — Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) May 31, 2020

The Denver Post reported that photojournalist Hyoung Chang was struck twice Thursday night with pepper balls that cut his arm and shattered the press credential hanging around his neck. Chang said a Denver police officer fired two pepper balls directly at him.

Were some Denver officers overeager last night? Sounds like it, in this case: @DenverPost photographer @HyoungChang, who was out of the way on the sidewalk -- obviously a journo -- was hit twice by pepper balls. One tore his coat and gashed his elbow. https://t.co/S7YG6y70pO — Jon Murray (@JonMurray) May 29, 2020

Another Denver Post reporter Elise Schmelzer, who said she was wearing a reflective vest with the word "Press" on it, in a tweet said officers on Thursday fired at least one pepper ball at her feet.

On Friday, a Denver7 reporter wrote on Twitter that a station photographer was hit four times by "paint balls" fired by police.

Police just fired off paintballs and tear gas.



Our photographer got hit four time and our camera got hit.



Luckily, I ducked and avoided getting struck.#denverprotests @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/8KstNp39HS — adigtv (@AdiGTV) May 30, 2020

In their letter, the groups called it "inexcusable" for law enforcement officers to single journalists out for simply for doing their jobs.

They also called for the Denver Department of Public Safety, the CSP and the Colorado National Guard to investigate the allegations, and, if confirmed, to hold the peace officers involved accountable. They also urged in their letter that measures be taken to ensure journalists are not targeted in the future and asked for a task force to be created to determine how such incidents can be avoided.

In his response, CSP Chief Colonel Matthew Packard said "we acknowledge that one of our responsibilities is to help you safely accomplish your role" and that CSP members had witnessed "many journalists courageously documenting current events."

He also noted that in the chaos of the protests it can be challenging to identify members of the press among the group of demonstrators and at times, press credentials are difficult to see.

He said CSP would be willing to take part in a task force to assist with developing strategies.

Below is the full letter from Col. Packard.

Thank you for your letter, making us aware of your concerns related to the media being targeted during the ongoing protest events downtown. First and foremost, the Colorado State Patrol respects the media and the work they continue to do in order to document and inform the public of the events occurring across Colorado.

Your work has never been more important and we acknowledge that one of our responsibilities is to help you safely accomplish your role. The Colorado State Patrol has not nor will not target the media and we are committed to your safety. Please know that our members have observed many journalists courageously documenting current events not only in Colorado but across the nation. Much like our jobs, we acknowledge that your job can be dangerous and you have our respect for what you do.

As you are aware, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and security for all who assemble to demonstrate, as such, we must continuously evaluate violent threats and respond with reasonable and necessary force. As we perform our duties, it can be challenging to identify members of the press amongst the group of demonstrators and at times, press credentials are small and difficult to see.

We recognize that there is inherent danger working in these environments and we strive to make it as safe as possible for all. Staging for media can be coordinated but these are rapidly changing events and we know journalists want the ability to capture events as they move and evolve. If the media contacts us in advance, we can arrange for an area for them to be knowing that it could change at any minute.

We are open to discussing efforts to move forward and ensure the safest possible working conditions for those involved. We would be interested in participating in a joint task force to help mitigate these incidents and our Public Information Officers can assist with developing strategies.

Thank you for sending us the letter and I hope this leads to a safer and better way for everyone to work together.