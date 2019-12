HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he or she was hit by a car in Highlands Ranch, according to a spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Monarch Boulevard and McArthur Ranch Road, which is not far from Rock Canyon High School.

It's unclear how badly the victim was injured.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS