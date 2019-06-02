KUSA - Kaiser Permanente Colorado announced Wednesday it has initiated a new round of layoffs, a sign the non-profit’s attempt to escape years of financial losses is continuing.

Close to 200 Kaiser employees have been notified within the last week.

The Colorado health plan’s leadership, in late 2018, publicly chastised rising hospital costs for its financial woes. Losses stretched into eight figures between 2015 and 2017.

Kaiser employs more than 8,000 workers – more than 1,000 of whom are doctors.

Amy Whited, a spokesperson for Kaiser, said Wednesday in a statement sent to 9NEWS: “The reductions will not impact the high quality of care and service we provide our members.”

“We value all of our employees and their service to our organization and we never take decisions like this lightly," the statement said.

"We are committed to following our obligations to all impacted employees who are part of our workforce. In addition, we are providing tools and assistance to employees who are affected by these changes, to help them find other employment, as well as severance payments and other benefits.”

Kaiser announced a similarly sized round of layoffs in November.

