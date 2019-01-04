KIOWA, Colo. — There are no longer any police officers on patrol in the town of Kiowa in Elbert County, according to the town administrator.

The services were suspended on Friday, March 29, in response to concerns with the level of service that was being provided by the department, said Joe Racine, the interim town administrator.

Racine also cited a lack of revenue necessary to support an adequate in-house department.

The mayor and the administrator met personally with the acting chief on Friday to discuss the issue and advise him of the decision, Racine said. The department was staffed by one full-time officer who served as the acting chief, one part-time officer, and one reserve officer.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office will provide interim emergency coverage while the town and the county negotiate an agreement for law enforcement services. An agreement with the sheriff will be considered by the Town’s Board of Trustees and by the county in public meetings that have not yet been scheduled.

Utilizing the sheriff's office to provide safety services will enable the town to provide services that are within the town's financial limits, Racine said. The town would also benefit from the depth of experience from the larger department.

Residents who have questions or concerns regarding the chance are encouraged to contact the town hall or attend a board meeting. They meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS