Highlands Ranch group says it's received hateful messages for hosting drag comedy show

Highlands Ranch Community Association is adding security to the event on Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A community group in Highlands Ranch said they're getting threats because of a drag comedy show they're putting on Friday night. As some conservatives ramp up targeting of the LGBTQ community nationwide, it's led Highlands Ranch Community Association in Douglas County to hire more security for the event.

"It was never intended to be anything controversial. It was intended to be entertaining," said Jamie Noebel, director of community relations for Highlands Ranch Community Association.

The idea was to be inclusive by organizing a drag comedy show. Noebel's group organized the event at the Southridge Recreation Center. Tickets are sold out for the 21 and older event, but Noebel said not everyone is supporting the idea.

"We want to do something for every single sector we could possibly do that they might enjoy," she said. "Unfortunately a very vocal minority, we believe, have been honestly very ugly."

She said individuals and a local group called Freedom Fathers are sending her office nasty comments and threats. Freedom Fathers is planning a prayer rally outside the show Friday. On their website, the conservative group said Highlands Ranch is "an area to raise a family and not a place to bring Denver culture and drag queens into our suburbs."

"It is definitely not my first rodeo with protestors or people who disagree with what I do," said Miss Jessica, one of the performers for the show. "It doesn't stop me. I have had protestors at my events for years now."

Freedom Fathers posted on their website saying they're upset the show is happening at a recreation center where kids and families gather. Noebel said they only sold tickets to people 21 and older. She wanted this to be fun for the community.

Now she's having to add security because of the threats.

"What a shame that is that we feel we have to do that," she said.